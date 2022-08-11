For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

Tropical Wave #1

A tropical wave is along 53°W, from 20°N southward, 500 nautical miles east of Grenada, moving westward at 10-15 knots. No significant convection is noted with the wave at this time. Based on its forward speed and model projections, the axis of this wave should traverse the island chain on Saturday; inducing showery activity and a low chance of lightning and thunder across the State of Grenada, if environmental conditions remain favourable.

Tropical Wave #2

A tropical wave is along 40°W, from 21°N southward, moving westward at 15-20 knots. Shower activity is limited, and development of this system is not expected due to unfavourable environmental conditions.

The Meteorological Service will continue to closely monitor the progress of these systems and provide updates in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 8 pm.

Johnathan Pryce, Duty Forecaster