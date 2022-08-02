For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

A tropical wave is near 46°W from 20°N southward, or about 921 miles east of Grenada moving west around 15 kt. At this present speed, the axis of this wave should be over Grenada on Thursday. Scattered moderate convection is present from 09°N to 10°N between 45°W and 47°W.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this wave.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 2 pm.

Gerard Tamar, Duty Forecaster