For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

A tropical wave is near 51°W from 20°N southward, or 628 miles east of Grenada and moving west at 10 to 15 kt. Isolated moderate convection is seen from 09°N to 11°N between 49°W and 52°W. At its current speed the axis of this wave should be over Grenada on Thursday evening/night.

Unstable conditions are being experienced around Trinidad & Tobago thus moisture will be advected northward towards Grenada today. Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and possible thundershowers can be expected today.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor these systems.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 2 pm.

Gerard Tamar, Duty Forecaster