The Government of Grenada announces the commencement of the 2022 Tuition Assistance Programme, which is open to university students pursuing undergraduate/first degree programmes.

Interested applicants are kindly asked to take note of the below requisites before submitting documents.

Completed application packages should be scanned and submitted electronically to [email protected] on or before 11 August 2022

The Financial Assistance Request Form must include the following:

Copy of unconditional admission letter from institution of study and Invoice for tuition cost

Reference letter from a recognized person in the community

Letter of application from individual applying for assistance

For Continuing Students only : Copy of latest Transcript/Record of Grades & Enrollment Status Letter. (Deadline to apply – 30 June every year; extended to 11 August for 2022)

Copy of scholarship/fellowship/grant/bursary letter

The Government’s Tuition Assistance Programme seeks to alleviate the financial challenges faced by students and their families.

For more information, please contact the Tuition Assistance Desk at [email protected].

GIS