The Government of Grenada announces the commencement of the 2022 Tuition Assistance Programme, which is open to university students pursuing undergraduate/first degree programmes.
Interested applicants are kindly asked to take note of the below requisites before submitting documents.
- Completed application packages should be scanned and submitted electronically to [email protected] on or before 11 August 2022
The Financial Assistance Request Form must include the following:
- Copy of unconditional admission letter from institution of study and Invoice for tuition cost
- Reference letter from a recognized person in the community
- Letter of application from individual applying for assistance
- For Continuing Students only: Copy of latest Transcript/Record of Grades & Enrollment Status Letter. (Deadline to apply – 30 June every year; extended to 11 August for 2022)
- Copy of scholarship/fellowship/grant/bursary letter
The Government’s Tuition Assistance Programme seeks to alleviate the financial challenges faced by students and their families.
For more information, please contact the Tuition Assistance Desk at [email protected].
GIS
This should be extended to adults who have long left school but still have desire further education.
Good day . Does this apply for persons pursuing online degrees with UWI . I ask because I am down to begin school online with uwi this year but I will be working while studying
I am looking to further my education to become a mortician in one of Florida university