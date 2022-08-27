Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect to see more developmental projects supported by the United Nations through its various agencies.

This UN commitment was given by its Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Didier Trebucq. He was at the time paying a special visit to Carriacou, where he met with Hon. Tevin Andrews, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, as well as other Ministry officials.

He used the opportunity to visit 3 UN-backed projects: Hillsborough Smart Health Centre, Princess Royal Smart Hospital and Limlair Farm.

The Resident Coordinator expressed satisfaction at the completion of the projects, while giving UN commitment to continue working with the Government of Grenada.

Minister Andrews extended appreciation to Trebucq for the visit, adding that Grenada intends to work closely with the UN to help fulfill Government’s transformational agenda for the tri-island state which will include focus on health care and agriculture development.

Other members of the visiting delegation included Feona Sandy, UN Country Coordination Officer; Kenroy Roach, Strategic Planner; and Java Sealy, Communications Associate.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs