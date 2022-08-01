The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises of the restoration of ALL water systems with the exception of the Richmond Hill Storage Tank which is challenged with high turbidity.

Water System Affected Communities Richmond Hill Storage Tank Richmond Hill, Marian, Morne Jaloux, and surrounding communities in the parish of St George.

NAWASA will continue to monitor for improvement and once conditions permit production will resume. While some systems are considered operational, consumers may receive low pressure, as production is not yet at an optimal level.

NAWASA thanks all affected consumers for their patience and understanding during the restoration period and rest assured that we will continue to update you as conditions improve.

NAWASA…committed to meeting customers’ needs