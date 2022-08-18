Go Blue Inc, a Management Consulting Company, is looking to hire an ACCOUNTANT on a 2-year contractual basis for one of its clients and is inviting suitably qualified applicants to apply.

The ideal candidate will delegate, supervise, and participate in accounting department tasks. You will be expected to oversee the recording, tracking, and reporting of financial information; hire, train, and motivate accounting staff members; assist the financial controller in developing and implementing department controls and procedures, and ensure that the department operates efficiently without sacrificing accuracy.

To succeed, you should be analytical, detail-oriented, and honest. The ideal person should possess excellent leadership and interpersonal skills, as well as a strong understanding of accounting and management principles and statutory requirements.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Partial ACCA qualification (Level 2)

Minimum 2 years of working experience in a similar capacity

Advanced computing skills, including Microsoft Office and proficiency in QuickBooks

Strong technical accounting background, including good working knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Please send your application to: [email protected] with the subject line: ACCOUNTANT

Deadline for applications is 2 September 2022