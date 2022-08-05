Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Duty Manager
Job Summary:
To coordinate and direct the overall supervision of the Supermarket during the day/evening/night operations ensuring that activities are aligned with the Vision, Mission and Promise of the Company. Work schedule is on shift system.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in business or related area
- At least 3 years of customer service experience required
- Previous experience in a management role preferred
Please submit resume to [email protected] with subject line “Application Duty Manager” on or before 17 August 2022.
Real Value/IGA