[PLEASE READ FULL POST FOR DETAILS ON HOW TO APPLY]

AXCEL FINANCE is the leading regional microfinance institution. We are passionate about making a difference in the lives of our customers. To support our expansion, we are seeking to fill the position of CLIENT RELATIONSHIP OFFICER.

You will be responsible to develop a loan portfolio by soliciting potential clients, processing and analyzing loan applications and monitoring each credit facility. Deliver legendary customer service to all customers by ensuring they receive prompt, efficient and courteous service that exceeds their expectations daily. You will be responsible to assess risk and limit exposure.

Must be able to work in a dynamic and demanding environment. Excellent analytical skills. 2–3 years of customer service experience is required.

Applications accepted online only at www.axcelfinance.com/careers

Axcel