The Grenada National Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) encourages all users of the Google Chrome browser to install the latest security updates immediately to protect themselves against what Google has described as “a high-severity security issue” (CVE-2022-307).

The latest version of the browser is version 105.0.5195.102.

As a general rule, software updates should be installed as they become available to computer users, this includes system and application updates for mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In addition to providing new features or improvements to existing features, software updates often address security flaws and remove software bugs.

To install the latest version of the Google Chrome Browser:

Open the Google Chrome browser on your computer Click on the three dots in the top right-hand corner of the open browser (the three dots are under the X used to close the program) Scroll to “Help” Click on “About Google Chrome”. The browser will automatically check for, download, and install any available update Relaunch the browser once the update has been installed

NB: Users of Chromium-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi are also advised to apply the updates/fixes for their respective browsers as and when they become available.

GIS