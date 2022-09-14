The Office of the Governor General refers with deep sadness to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

In this regard, the Office advises the general public that the Book of Condolence will be opened for signing at the Houses of Parliament, Mt Wheldale, St George’s from Monday, 19 September to Friday, 30 September 2022, between 8 am and 4 pm.

The Book of Condolence will also be available for signing in the various parishes during the month of October.

A Memorial Service will be held at the St George’s Anglican Church on Sunday, 25 September at 4 pm.

GIS