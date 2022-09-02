The Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs, informs the public that the application process for the China-aided Low-Income Housing Units re-opened on 1 September 2022, and will remain open until 30 September 2022, to facilitate people in need of housing, who did not apply during the first call for applications.
The public is advised that the forms can be accessed at:
- the website of the Housing Authority of Grenada: hag473.com
- the Housing Authority’s Office at the Sandino Plant, Lance aux Epines
- through the Ministry of Social Development’s sub-offices
- the District Revenue Offices in Grenada and Carriacou
Completed applications can be brought to the Ministry’s sub-offices and the office of the Housing Authority of Grenada. Previous applicants for the housing units are not required to re-apply.
GIS
Comment on post