The Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs, informs the public that the application process for the China-aided Low-Income Housing Units re-opened on 1 September 2022, and will remain open until 30 September 2022, to facilitate people in need of housing, who did not apply during the first call for applications.

The public is advised that the forms can be accessed at:

the website of the Housing Authority of Grenada: hag473.com

the Housing Authority’s Office at the Sandino Plant, Lance aux Epines

through the Ministry of Social Development’s sub-offices

the District Revenue Offices in Grenada and Carriacou

Completed applications can be brought to the Ministry’s sub-offices and the office of the Housing Authority of Grenada. Previous applicants for the housing units are not required to re-apply.

GIS