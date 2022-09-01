The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives is implementing the 2022 Farm Labour Support Programme.

In this regard, individuals over the age of 18 who are interested in offering services under the programme should submit their information immediately to the District Extension Offices:

Name

Address

National Insurance Scheme (NIS) number

Contact Information

Please note that the land preparation duties applicants will be required to perform include forking, land clearing, drainage, chainsaw, and tractor service.

A rate of $50 per day is paid for Contractors, $45 per day for general labour, while a rate of $120 and $60 per day is paid for Chainsaw operators and their assistants respectively.

The District Extension Offices’ telephone numbers are

East – 442-7249

West – 444-9049

North – 444-9316

South – 440-4862

GIS