The Government of Grenada, Ministry of Finance Covid -19 Economic Support Secretariat (CESS) is pleased to announce the launch of the third phase of the Stimulus Package which will run from 1 September – 31 December 2022.

This phase of the stimulus package will take a new format by targeting new and existing small businesses in the informal and formal sectors through the provision of financial support in the form of capital incentives and concessions. Its goal is to encourage business growth and expansion for persons who are interested in beginning a new business or expanding an existing one. The government believes that investing in our homegrown businesses can boost our economy and the morale of our people by empowering them to support their families, employ persons, and contribute to community building in a significant way.

In addition, the Unemployment Benefit Assistance and SEED Programme will be extended for the period September – December 2022 with the inclusion of beneficiaries from the islands of Carriacou & Petite Martinique.

For more details and to obtain application forms for the programme, please visit the Secretariat located at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium (East Wing) or website at www.finance.gd or tel: 435-1459; mobile: 416-0097/423-5727 or email at [email protected]

Residents in Carriacou can visit the office on the upper floor of the District Revenue Office, in Hillsborough, Carriacou, or contact the office at Tel: 423-5749.

GIS