by Linda Straker

Summit convened in response to global crisis in education

Pre-Summit discussed key recommendations from Summit Action Tracks

Summit will inform work of SDG4-Education 2030 High-Level Steering Committee

Education Minister David Andrew is among the representatives from member states of the United Nations (UN) who participated in the UN Transforming Education Summit from 16-19 September. The Summit concluded with The Leaders Day discussion.

The Summit, according to the UN website was convened in response to a global crisis in education – one of equity and inclusion, quality and relevance. “Often slow and unseen, this crisis is having a devastating impact on the futures of children and youth worldwide with progress towards the education-related Sustainable Development Goals badly off track.”

The website listed possible implementations if the crisis is not addressed. “If unaddressed, its negative impacts on our collective pursuit of peace, justice, human rights, and sustainable development will be felt for decades to come.”

A Pre-Summit, held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from 28 to 30 June 2022, provided an inclusive forum for countries to present preliminary outcomes of national consultations and engage in discussions of key recommendations from the Summit Action Tracks.

The meeting generated significant momentum with over 1,800 participants, including 154 Ministers of Education and Vice-Ministers and 2 Heads of State. It clearly indicated, however, that more work was needed to have localised and deeper conversations on the country-specific transformations, according to the UN statement.

The Summit provided a unique opportunity to elevate education to the top of the global political agenda and to mobilise action, ambition, solidarity, and solutions to recover pandemic-related learning losses and sow the seeds to transform education in a rapidly changing world.

Building on the Summit preparations, the main expected outcomes are National and international commitments to transform education and Greater public engagement around and support for transforming education.

There will also be a Vision Statement on Transforming Education from the Secretary-General. The Secretary-General’s Vision Statement will be formally submitted as input to intergovernmental negotiations on the future of education as part of the preparations for the proposed UN Summit of the Future.

The Summit will also inform the work of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) SDG4-Education 2030 High-Level Steering Committee, to ensure effective follow-up at all levels.