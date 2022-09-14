Governor General Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade will leave the country today Wednesday, 14 September to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London, United Kingdom.

The State Funeral will be held on Monday, 19 September at Westminster Abbey. Her

Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade will be accompanied by Grenada’s resident High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, Her Excellency Kisha Abba Grant. The Governor General is also expected to hold an audience with His Majesty King Charles III during her visit.

The Governor General will return on 21 September 2022.

Senator the Honourable Dessima M Williams, President of the Senate, has been appointed as Acting Governor General in the absence of Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade.

GIS