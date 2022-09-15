The Grenada Employers’ Federation (GEF) will be celebrating its 60th Anniversary on 24 September 2022.

A week of activities is planned from 18-24 September to commemorate this auspicious occasion. The week will begin with a church service at the Blessed Sacrament RC Church Grand Anse on Sunday, 18 September 2022.

This will be followed by:

Media engagement on Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Community Outreach to the Grand Anse Home for the Aged, on Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 22 September, 2022. The Feature Speaker will be Richard W Duncan OBE

The week of activities will climax with a gala dinner and awards ceremony to be held at the Grenada Trade Centre on Saturday, 24 September 2022. Our Feature Speaker would be Senator the Honourable Claudette Joseph.

The Grenada Employers’ Federation has been working extensively to promote and protect your interests; and as such, we take this opportunity to report to you, our valued member. Certainly, your support is critical at this time as we strive to provide quality representation and services to ensure the success of the employer-community, as well as, the development of our dear nation.

GEF