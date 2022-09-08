by Linda Straker

COP15 will be held in Kunming, China, and Montreal, Canada, in 2 phases

Preparatory workshop will familiarise participants with operational aspects of COP

A technical delegation from the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy will be attending a preparatory training workshop in St Lucia for delegates attending the Convention on Biological Diversity 15th Conference of the Parties.

Caricom, supported by the OECS Commission is hosting the preparatory workshop which will be held from 12-14 September 2022. COP15 will be held in Kunming, China, and Montreal, Canada, in 2 phases. Phase one takes place virtually, from 11-15 October 2022, and will include a High-Level Segment from 12-13 October.

Phase two will be an in-person meeting in Montreal, Canada, from 7-19 December 2022. The Canada meeting will bring governments worldwide to agree on new goals to guide global actions through 2040 to protect and restore nature.

“This 2-day preparatory workshop will familiarise participants with the operational aspects of the COP, including the drafting of statements and interventions from the floor during meetings,” said a news release from the OECS Commission.

The workshop’s objectives include: Revisiting the COP15 agenda and enabling technical delegations to identify and analyse agenda items most relevant to national and regional interests.

It will also provide refresher training in Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) negotiations; and allow exchanges of views between participants about key COP15 issues, desired outcomes, and potential negotiating strategies, among others.

Participants in the 2-day preparatory workshop will go on to represent the region at the convening of COP15 in December 2022.

The Caribbean region is a biodiversity hotspot, meaning that it is an area with a high proportion of plant and animal species, some of which are found nowhere else on Earth. Conservation of biodiversity is critical for several reasons, including, food security, economic development, environmental sustainability, and the enjoyment and benefit of future generations.

Currently, the OECS Environmental Sustainability Division is executing 2 significant projects that focus on the conservation of biodiversity — the Biodiversity Support Programme for ACP Small Island Developing States and Coastal Environments (BioSPACE), and the Integrated Landscape and Investments in Sustainable Land Management in the OECS Project (ILM).

These initiatives are funded by the European Union and will support the strengthening of capacity in the region to manage, protect and sustainably use the region’s biodiversity.