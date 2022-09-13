The Grenada Realtors Association (GRA) has undergone many changes throughout the last year.

After spending the previous 4 years in a state of dormancy, the GRA held its AGM in June 2021, where a new board of directors were elected to reorganise the affairs and put the GRA on a new developmental path.

The following members were elected to serve:

President : Hyacinth McBarnette of RE/MAX

: Hyacinth McBarnette of RE/MAX Vice President : Renee Charles of Terra Caribbean

: Renee Charles of Terra Caribbean Secretary : Victoria Williams of Coldwell Banker

: Victoria Williams of Coldwell Banker Treasurer: David Roberts of Suntanner

David Roberts of Suntanner Assistant Secretary : Sheliza Jabar of Altman

: Sheliza Jabar of Altman Public Relations Officer: Ali Dowden of RE/MAX

Following the initial June 2021 meeting, the association began its efforts to transform the GRA and make meaningful changes to the real estate sector. Under the new leadership of the highly respected Hyacinth McBarnette, work quickly began to restructure the organisation and to put systems in place to facilitate the high-quality execution of plans for the future.

The team got to work and created a new Code of Ethics to guide the actions of the GRA. The organisation’s name was changed from National Realtors Association to Grenada Realtors Association (GRA). The major focus of the association in its last term however was that of legislation. President Hyacinth McBarnette made it her top priority to see that the real estate market gets legislated and many meetings were spent with legal minds looking into existing legislation in the region, along with wide consultation among members of the Association and meetings with the Attorney General (AG) Chambers. Coming out of all this the GRA made submissions to the AG Chambers as a means of getting the process going.

At the AGM on 30 June 2022, there was one noted change to the executive in that of Shalisha Williams as the new Assistant Secretary, representing Spice Island Dream Properties. The Association wishes to thank Sheliza Jabar of Altman for her service on the board and looks forward to her continued commitment to the growth of the GRA.

In this new term, the Board has identified critical focus areas and goals it will work diligently to achieve.

The GRA’s first major priority is lobbying for new legislation to help regulate the real estate market. The GRA has already reached out to our new AG and it is our hope that soon we will see legislation going to parliament so that the real estate market can be properly legislated and that the Association becomes the legal body for practicing Realtors.

Another primary target is to increase the level of involvement of members within GRA. GRA wants to encourage more active participation and facilitate platforms that allow members’ voices to be heard nationwide. The Grenada Realtors Association is focused on amplifying Public Relations efforts. GRA is committed to being more consistent in communicating with the public, sharing all relevant information, publicly lobbying for change and everything else needed to keep the conversation around GRA and Real Estate active.

The final primary goal for the GRA is to ramp up its education campaigns. The Board is very interested in keeping the public and stakeholders educated on all matters relating to real estate and continue to encourage entrepreneurship in the market.

With a refreshed attitude, growing momentum and visionary leadership, the GRA is on track to achieving its mission, to become the premier legal body representing realtors in Grenada!

GRA