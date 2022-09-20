by Linda Straker

Foreign Service to reflect needs and values of country

Limited financial resources may not allow all diplomatic posts filled by nationals

Due diligence to minimise risk for reputational damage to Grenada

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dickon Mitchell-led administration has announced that Grenada will continue to appoint non-nationals to diplomatic positions. This policy, practiced by the New National Party (NNP) administration, was continuously denounced and opposed by the NDC while it was the main opposition political party.

“We now recognise that given our limited financial resources, that we may not necessarily be able to fill all our diplomatic posts with nationals, but we give you the commitment that in every instance we are going to look first and foremost to and for a Grenadian,” Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall announced on Sunday, 18 September during a townhall meeting with Grenadians in Brooklyn, New York.

During the 12 July news conference, Andall said that the NDC administration, elected on 23 June, is committed to overhauling the foreign service to reflect the needs and values of the country. “We are committed to ensuring that there is a career path for people within the ministry of foreign affairs. We are committed to professionalising the entire ministry and the way it does business. We are going to stick to international norms and values regarding the appointment of diplomatic personnel, and, as possible and practicable, we are going to be looking first at our own Grenadian people here and in the diaspora to conduct business for and on behalf of the country,” he said.

He had also warned that there may be some exceptions where non-nationals will have to be engaged. Still, in such cases, all of the necessary due diligence will be done to ensure that the risk for reputational damage to the country is minimised.

During the 12 July news conference, Andall also said that the new administration will be implementing several recommendations from the Richard Cheltenham Commission of inquiry which was done over 15 years by Sir Richard Cheltenham. The inquiry was commissioned because of allegations of financial wrongdoings and or financial corruption against former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell during the early 2000s. The Cheltenham Report among other things recommends that Grenada cease appointing non-nationals to diplomatic posts such as ambassadors.

During the Brooklyn meeting, Andall said that the Government will be working towards having more career diplomats. “We are going to professionalise the foreign service. Over the years an unfortunate decision develops where people were literally sometimes picked off the streets and as one staffer said to me, microwaved, and overnight made into diplomats to represent Grenada. People of dubious origin and character helped to bring shame on our country,” he said.