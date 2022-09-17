The public is advised that a nationwide 2 minutes of silence will be observed at the end of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on Monday, 19 September 2022.

The 2-minute silence is scheduled to take place at 5 minutes to noon (11:55 BST) in the United Kingdom and hence, will be 5 minutes to 7 am (6:55 am) in Grenada.

The tribute will give the Grenadian public a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch, as citizens of one of Her Majesty’s Realms and members of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The cooperation of the public is highly appreciated at this time of mourning.

GIS