by Linda Straker

Conference runs from 26-30 September in Washington, DC

Policy for Recovering Progress toward SDGs on agenda

On Wednesday, 28 September, next PAHO Director elected via secret ballot

Jonathan LaCrette, Minister for Health, Wellness & Religious Affairs will be among Ministers for Health and other high-level representatives from countries and territories of the Americas who will meet from 26-30 September in Washington, DC for the Pan American Health Organisation’s 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference.

The conference will open on Monday, 26 September with the participation of the PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez, President of Dominica Charles Savarin, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary-General of the OAS Luis Almagro, and the Minister of Public Health and Social Well-being of Paraguay and outgoing president of the Pan American Sanitary Conference, Julio Borba.

Agenda items for the conference will include Policy for Recovering Progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals with Equity through Action on the Social Determinants of Health and Intersectoral Work.

There will also be a Report of the End-of-biennium Assessment of the PAHO Programme Budget 2020-2021/First Interim Report on the Implementation of the PAHO Strategic Plan 2020-2025 as well as a discussion on Policy Integrated Care for Improved Health Outcomes.

On Wednesday, 28 September, PAHO Members and the Participating States will elect the next Director of the Organisation via secret ballot. The person who receives the most votes will be appointed to lead PAHO for the next 5 years, taking office on 1 February 2023.

The Pan American Sanitary Conference is the Organisation’s highest decision-making body, meeting every 5 years to determine general policies of the Organisation to improve the health and well-being of the population in the region.