The Integrity Commission has completed another successful Senior Leadership and Management Regional Training Programme.

The week-long activity which ran from 12-16 September, was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Public Administration (DPA) and the Commonwealth Secretariat, under the theme “Strengthening and Sustaining Integrity in the Grenada Public Sector Systems”.

Each day the programme engaged different groups of public officers including, members of the Senior Management Board, Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of Statutory Bodies, staff of the Department of Public Administration, staff of the Office of the Integrity Commission, members of the Media, members of the National Anti-Corruption Round Table Mechanism including the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), members of civil society, the Ombudsman’s office, and members of Cabinet.

Members of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB) as well as other regional partners participated in the sessions virtually.

The main facilitator was Dr Roger Koranteng, Adviser and Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat who is also well-known internationally in the anti-corruption fight. His presentations focused on Corporate Governance, Internal Audit, Organisational Compliance, Risk Management, Public Sector Management, specific Codes of Conduct for Parliamentarians, Managing Conflict of Interest, Emotional Intelligence, the Commonwealth Anti-Corruption Benchmarks, the OAS Inter-American Convention Against Corruption and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

Dr Koranteng, in applauding the work of the Commission, said Grenada is the “torchbearer for anti-corruption work in the Caribbean”.

“I want to commend the work that Grenada has been doing. I have been proud to cite, including the Secretary General of the Commonwealth (Baroness Patricia Scotland), that anytime you mention anti-corruption work, in the Caribbean, Grenada is at the forefront,” he said.

As part of its Virtual Centre for Excellence Series, the Integrity Commission hosts annual programmes to sensitise local and regional stakeholders on matters relating to the anti-corruption fight at various levels, with a view to reducing the level of corruption in the public sector.

In the context of the governing legislation, Chairman of the Integrity Commission A Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph, in her opening remarks said the Commission has done a lot but has been working “effectively quietly” based on its legislative mandate of confidentiality and secrecy.

“We operate at times in secret, but where we can, we have been sharing in a very transparent way about our methodology,” Lady Joseph said.

The Commission began its Senior Leadership and Management Regional Training Programme in 2017 under the Virtual Centre for Excellence Series and has conducted 5 programmes to date. The programme was not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was held virtually in 2021.

Office of the Integrity Commission