It is with a deep sense of sadness that the Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition in Grenada, Political Leader of the New National Party (NNP) and member of His Majesty’s Privy Council, Former Prime Minister, Dr the Right Hon. Keith C. Mitchell learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth as Head of State of Grenada and of the Commonwealth, provided tremendous inspiration to all for over half of a century and will be greatly missed.

Sincere condolences are expressed to His Majesty King Charles III, to other members of the Royal family and to the Government and people of the United Kingdom.

Dated 8 September 2022

Dr the Rt Hon. Keith C Mitchell,

Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition in Grenada

