On Thursday, 1 September 2022, during an operation conducted by Police at Springs, St George, one .45 Smith and Wesson pistol and one 9mm pistol along with 17 rounds of 9mm Ammunition and 13 rounds of .45 Ammunition were confiscated.

As a result, Kelly Mc Farlene, 34 years, Customer Service Representative of Springs, St George, was arrested and charged for Possession of Firearms and Ammunition.

Mc Farlene was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with one surety and is scheduled to appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 15 September 2022.

Office of Commissioner of Police