by Linda Straker

Members of Parliament (MPs) in both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament in Grenada will, in mid-September 2022, participate in a post-election seminar with parliamentarians from the United Kingdom.

“The UK Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association will be visiting Grenada to conduct a post-election seminar with parliamentarians here. This will be an information-sharing initiative partly due to the newness of the majority of parliamentarians following the June 23 General Elections,” said an information activity notice from the British High Commission office in Grenada.

The sessions from 13-15 September 2022 will be held at the Parliament building at Mt Wheldale. The first session of the 11th Parliament was held on Wednesday, 31 August 2022.

The majority in the Lower House or House of Representatives is 9 and is led by Dickon Mitchell, Member of Parliament for St David, and the Prime Minister. The 8 other members belong to the same political party and the leader was invited by the Governor General to form the Government. All 9 MPs in the majority are members of the 14-member Cabinet of Ministers or the executive branch of Government.

The minority in the Lower House is led by Dr Keith Mitchell. There are 5 others in the minority, and they are referred to as Members of the Opposition.

The original programme distributed for the ceremonial opening did not include the names of the opposition members, but it was rectified with reprints and the Clerk of Parliament apologised for the omission.

Grenada’s Parliament comprises 15 in the Lower House and 13 in the Upper House. Of the 28 members, 11 are returning members with parliamentary experience. From the Government side, only Kerryne James the Member for St John’s constituency, and Ron Redhead the Member for St George’s Northeast served in the Parliament previously.

Based in the heart of the UK Parliament, CPA UK has worked to support and strengthen parliamentary democracy across the Commonwealth since its establishment in 1911. Its programmes, according to its website are intended to achieve improved parliamentary oversight, scrutiny, and representation.

CPA Branches are divided into 9 geographic regions, and each region engages in its own program of activities. The Regions are Africa, Asia, Australia, British Islands and Mediterranean (BIM), Canada, the Caribbean, the Americas and Atlantic (CAA), India, the Pacific, and South-East Asia.