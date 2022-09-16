A music lab is being considered as part of the focus of the Division of Culture within the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture aimed at taking the musical sector in Carriacou and Petite Martinique to another level.

With Carriacou and Petite Martinique often referred to as the “cradle of culture,” the Division is in the process of establishing a music lab on the island. Discussions have been held with the principals of the 2 secondary schools: Bishop’s College and Hillsborough Secondary, on a suitable venue for setting up the lab.

Acting Chief Cultural Officer Adrian Mark said that with similar labs already established at McDonald College and St Andrew’s Secondary School on mainland Grenada, plans are on stream to do the same in Carriacou, noting the quality musical productions that are already coming out of Carriacou.

He said the necessary training will be conducted to ensure tutors who are hired to work at the lab, would be up to world class standards.

One of the plans of the Minister for Carriacou & Petite Martinique & Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews is also for the establishment of a centre for performing arts. This, Mark said, can be done to further enhance the creative arts industry on the twin-isle parish.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs