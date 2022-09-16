With Government moving speedily ahead with the implementation of the national sports policy the input of coaches, including those on Carriacou and Petite Martinique, is being sought as an important part of the implementation process.

In one recently held session with Carriacou and Petite Martinique coaches, Coordinator of Sports Kerlon Peters said the national sports policy, which was developed in 2010, will see better management of sports in the tri-island state.

As part of the policy, the establishment of sporting clubs is being encouraged and the holistic development of athletes is also being looked at. The policy, Peters said, also deals with rewards and benefits for athletes.

Peters was part of a 4-day visit by a delegation from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. They took the opportunity to travel the different playing fields in Carriacou to see what needs to be done for upgrading.

Meanwhile, all primary schools on the island will be assigned a physical education teacher.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs