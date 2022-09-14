Newly appointed Chairman of Nawasa’s Board of Directors Phillip A Alexander says the issue of climate change and how it impacts water availability in Grenada will be one of the issues that will be addressed by his team.

Alexander was speaking in his first official capacity as the new Board Chairman at the Board of Directors’ first official meeting on Tuesday, 12 September 2022, at Nawasa’s Headquarters on Lucas Street, St George’s.

Alexander who is a valuator by profession, says his team will be committed to working alongside the new line Minister Honourable Dennis Cornwall who he says has given him the mandate for a transformational agenda.

“I spoke to the new Minister and asked what is the policy directions for Nawasa. He said, Phillip keep moving forward and add value at all times. I said to him, as a valuer, I always want to add value and I understand the importance of adding value to water in whatever way.”

Alexander commended the immediate past Board of Directors for the work done in Nawasa, and says it is now the time for the new board to make their mark and contribute to Nawasa’s advancement. “I want to commend the efforts of the previous Board, and place on record my own gratitude to them, immediate and all past Boards who have served and made their contribution. It is our time to make our mark and contribute to the advancement of the service the island requires.”

On the issue of service, the new Board Chairman notes that “We want to make sure that whatever we do we be of service that we can stand up to the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and offer the best quality of water at all times, and the quality of service at all times. This is foremost on my mind when I was asked to serve here.”

Nawasa’s Board of Directors are Chairman Phillip A Alexander; Deputy Chairman Alphonsus Daniel; Directors Dr Tessa St Cyr, Simone Lewis, Oslyn Francis, Josephine Blache and Melissa Garraway.

The Management and Staff of Nawasa look forward with excitement to this new journey with our new Directors, as we begin to enhance the production and supply of potable water to communities in the tri-island state.

Nawasa