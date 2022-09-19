by Linda Straker

Townhall meeting held in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, 18 September

Very deliberate attempts to cultivate relationships with Africa

United Nations lists 54 African countries

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall has disclosed that the Dickon Mitchell Administration will be focusing on developing and deepening diplomatic and other bilateral relationships with countries in the African continent.

“In the field of foreign relations, we know that traditionally we look towards North America, Europe or our Caribbean sisters and brothers, unfortunately to a lesser extent. The world is bigger and wider than that and our Government is committed to deepening and widening our relationships with the rest of the world. To that extent, we are going to make very deliberate attempts to cultivate relationships with the mother continent — our sisters and brothers in Africa,” Andall announced during a townhall meeting in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, 18 September 2022.

The United Nations lists 54 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Togo, Kenya, Zambia, Chad, Senegal, the Gambia, Mali, Burkina-Faso, Gabon, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Niger, Algeria and Uganda.

Andall told the meeting that the NDC administration would also be looking to strengthen the diplomatic relationships with states in Central and South America. “A few years ago, Caricom made a decision to make Spanish the official second language of the Caricom region, yet we have done very little to cement and then establish relationships with our brothers and sisters in Central and South America. This is going to be an area of focus for this NDC administration going forward.” Hundreds of Grenadians attended the townhall meeting.

Central America is the southernmost region of North America, lying between Mexico and South America and comprising Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Belize. South America generally includes 12 sovereign states: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela; 2 dependent territories: the Falkland Islands and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands; and one internal territory: French Guiana.