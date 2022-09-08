by Linda Straker

Solicitor-General of Grenada is subordinate to Attorney General

Replaces Karen Reid-Ballantyne appointed in 2021

Spencer-Joseph according to her LinkedIn profile is a Senior Crown Counsel

The Dickon Mitchell administration has promoted Chevaughn Spencer-Joseph as the country’s new Solicitor General. She replaces Karen Reid-Ballantyne who was appointed as the Solicitor General of Grenada as of 1 April 2021.

It is understood that Reid-Ballantyne resigned from the post effective end of June 2022 but she had voluntarily resigned before the 23 June General Election.

Spencer-Joseph according to her LinkedIn profile is a Senior Crown Counsel. “Experienced Senior Lawyer with a demonstrated history of working in the law practice industry. Skilled in Negotiation, Legal Advice, Conveyancing, Drafting Agreements, and Company Law. Strong legal professional with a Legal Education Certificate focused in Law from Hugh Wooding Law School,” said the profile.

It’s understood that she served as a member of the Grenada Ports Authority and at one time was attached to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). She is a Trinidadian married to a Grenadian and has been living in Grenada for a long time.

The Solicitor-General of Grenada is subordinate to the Attorney General, currently Senator Claudette Joseph.