Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell will leave the country today to attend the 84th Conference of the People’s National Party (PNP) in Jamaica, following which he will travel to New York to participate in the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77).

Prime Minister Mitchell will deliver the Feature Address on the occasion of the PNP’s 84th Anniversary on Thursday, 15 September in Kingston, Jamaica. The Prime Minister will then travel on to New York on Friday, 16 September where he will begin a series of engagements as part of the UNGA 77, that include meetings with world leaders to discuss global issues with implications for Grenada and the small island states of the Caribbean. Prime Minister Mitchell will be accompanied in New York by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development Honourable Joseph Andall, and a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Notable engagements include Honourable Dickon Mitchell’s participation as a keynote speaker at the United Nations Foundation’s Unlock the Future of Learning event to be held on 19 September at the Ford Foundation in New York. The audience will include leaders, education champions, young changemakers and activists from around the world.

The Honourable Prime Minister is also expected to address the high-level General Debate on Saturday, 24 September. Any changes in the schedule will be communicated via the Government Information Service (GIS).

The delegation is scheduled to return on 25 September 2022.

Honourable Dennis Cornwall, Minister for Infrastructure & Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.

GIS