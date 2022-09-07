The Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Proud of My Heritage team on Tuesday, 6 September made a courtesy visit to the Minister for Culture Honourable Ron Redhead.

The team, led by President of the Grenada National Trust Darryl Brathwaite, briefed the Minister on the accomplishments of the Proud of My Heritage Project to date and outlined future initiatives.

Since the project’s launch in February 2022, 150 people attended 4 workshops focused on creating awareness and building capacity for the inventorying and safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Our trained technicians conducted research with cultural practitioners across the nation, among them masqueraders and drummers. Our expert team created the first edition of an Educators Resource Guide for primary school teachers to incorporate Grenada’s living heritage within their lessons.

Within the upcoming months, the Proud of My Heritage team will showcase some of the ICH elements of Grenada through multimedia.

The Honourable Ron Redhead, his Permanent Secretary Norman Gilbert and Acting Assistant Chief Cultural Officer Susan Jones-Benjamin offered words of support for the ICH project and were keen on establishing a long-term system of heritage transmission for generations to come.

Brathwaite presented Minister Redhead with a copy of “Heritage Grenada” a book that is a pictorial journey around Grenada and the first edition of the “Intangible Cultural Heritage Resource Guide for Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique.”