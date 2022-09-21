by Linda Straker

Committee is a 13-member body to supplement current deficiencies in Ministry of Agriculture

Vacancies in several technical positions

Ministry working to recruit at least 4 technical specialists

The Government has established a Committee within the Ministry of Agriculture to provide technical support to the work of the Ministry due to vacancies in several technical positions.

The Innovative and Transformational Agriculture Policy Committee is a 13-member body which includes Agriculture Minister Adrian Thomas, his Acting Permanent Secretary Aaron Francois; Public Relations Officer of the National Democratic Congress Orlando Romain; former Cabinet Secretary Gemma Bain-Thomas and other former or retired public officers.

“This consultative committee is to supplement the skills, knowledge, and experience that are currently deficient in the Ministry of Agriculture at this time due to the high number of vacant technical positions,” said a news release post on the Ministry of Agriculture Facebook page.

“The Ministry is working assiduously to recruit and bring on board at least 4 technical specialists who would complement the existing staff in the areas of agriculture; fisheries, marine resources, and the Blue Economy; agro-processing and agri-business; and land management.”

The release said, “Government is committed to the implementation of its transformative agenda and the realisation of its transformative goals within the agriculture sector and the country.”

The other Committee members are Cecil Winsborrow, Ronald O’Neale, Dr Tessa Barry, Justin Rennie, Garvyn Pierre, Kizzy Rennie, Brendon LaTouché, Daniel Lewis and Leonard St Bernard.