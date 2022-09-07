The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that the portion of Morne Rouge Public Road from its junction with the road leading to La Luna to its junction with Gwankai Public Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6-23 September 2022.

This closure is to facilitate paving of the roadway by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation.

The Traffic Department and Ministry thank the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regret any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police