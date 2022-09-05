The general public is informed that the Support for Education, Empowerment and Development (SEED) would be conducting the recertification of beneficiaries of the SEED programme, beginning 5 September 2022 in the parish of St Mark.

The full schedule for the remaining parishes would be released soon via various media platforms and also posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page.

All beneficiaries are advised to have a valid ID for adults and birth certificate for children living in their household for the process.

Beneficiaries are kindly asked to cooperate with the officers from the ministry as they execute their functions.

This is a message from the Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing & Gender Affairs.

GIS