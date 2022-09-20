The Meteorological Office is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of the southern Windward Islands.

Synopsis: An area of disturbed weather embedded in a tropical wave is approximately 391 nautical miles east of the Southern Windward Islands. This area is showing signs of organisation and additional development is expected within the next few days. Thus, there is a medium (60%) chance that it will develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours as the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea. Weather models suggest that the southern windward islands will experience the effects of this system as early as late Wednesday morning.

Forecast for the State of Grenada: Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect cloudy to overcast conditions with moderate to heavy showers and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds up to 35mph on Wednesday. As a result, the Met Office has issued a warning for a medium chance of flooding and landslide in vulnerable areas, a high wind advisory and a marine advisory remains in effect.

Potential Impacts:

Medium chance of street and river flooding

Medium chance of landslides and rockfall

Broken tree limbs and displacement of loose objects

Agitated seas due to above normal swells

Next update will be issued as deemed necessary.

Kassia Johnson, Duty Forecaster