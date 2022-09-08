For more than 40 years, St George’s University (SGU) and the country of Grenada have been partners in fostering the dreams of students through education, support, and a thriving community.

The Grenada Medical and Dental Council (GMDC) — the accrediting body of SGU’s School of Medicine (SOM) — was recently recognised by the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME), with recognition for the full 10 years through September 2032.

The recognition is important because the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) announced that, effective in 2024, physicians applying for ECFMG certification to participate in the National Residency Matching Programme (NRMP) will be required to graduate from a medical school that has been appropriately accredited by an institution recognised by the WFME. This result ensures that SGUSOM students will continue to have access to the United States Medical Licencing Examination (USMLE), participate in the National Residency Matching Programme (NRMP), and apply for licensure to practice medicine in the United States, Grenada, and elsewhere.

“Since opening in 1977, we have proudly called Grenada our home, and could not be prouder of the future that we will build together,” said Dr Charles Modica, chancellor of St George’s University. “WFME recognition of the GMDC is evidence of the strength of our accreditation. With the continued guidance and high standards of the GMDC, students’ pathway to becoming highly skilled, well-trained physicians is as strong as ever.”

The National Commission on Federal Medical Education and Accreditation (NCFMEA), a panel of experts organised by the US Department of Education, recently determined that the GMDC uses standards that are comparable to the standards used to accredit medical schools in the United States, further strengthening the pathway for aspiring physicians in Grenada and around the world to receive a world-class medical education at SGU.

The WFME reviews accrediting bodies based on international standards backed by the World Health Organisation, to support the highest possible quality of global medical education. The WFME Recognition Programme is the only one accepted by ECFMG for the recognition of medical school accrediting agencies.

“At SGU, we’re equipping students with the skills they need to treat patients worldwide,” said Dr Richard Liebowitz, vice chancellor of St George’s University. “We’re proud of the difference our graduates make and are excited to support more students on their journey toward becoming knowledgeable, empathetic, and passionate physicians.”

