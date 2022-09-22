Spicemas Corporation (SMC) will lead a 12-member delegation to Tobago’s Carnival from 28-30 October 2022.

This is SMC’s exchange to the Tobago Carnival Committee, as part of a Carnival Exchange launched by the SMC and Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) for the promotion of SpiceMas and Grenada during the 2022 carnival period.

The islands which participated in the exchange were St Vincent, St Lucia, and Tobago. This year, Tobago is holding its first carnival under the theme “Ritual Revelry Release”. Their carnival is branded as a liberating festival of cultural expressions, and freedom from creative constraints, celebrating the emancipation of unbridled energy.

To compliment the carnival theme, the SMC’s delegation will showcase Grenada’s traditional Jab Jab, Vieux Corp, and Short Knee masquerades along with our reigning Road March and Groovy Monarchs.

Besides participating in the Tobago carnival activities, the delegation led by the CEO will conduct radio and television interviews to promote the SpiceMas brand and Grenada as a carnival and vacation destination.

The delegation leaves on 28 October and returns on 1 November 2022.

