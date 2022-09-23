A special Commemoration Service for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, will be held on Sunday, 25 September 2022, at 4 pm at the St George’s Anglican Church, Church Street, St George’s.
The public is invited to attend.
GIS
“TO WHOM MUCH IS GIVEN, MUCH IS EXPECTED.” A more appropriate way of expressing this notion might be that: “By whom much has been taken (colonialism/enslavement), much should be given back (new world order/reparation). More to the point though, it might be said that as an individual, Elizabeth of the House of Windsor (the queen) might have been a lovely person. However, it is, indeed, appropriate to ask the question as to what she has actually done as head of one of the world’s longest established institution to merit the kind of sentiments and sensationalism expressed by so many of her so-called (hoodwinked and mesmerized) subjects. Going around shaking people’s hands (provided that they bow before you, and are wearing a pair gloves) might have been considered “hard work” for someone who has lived a life of privilege earned through the guile of her forebears. Also, making sure that every cup and saucer has been properly placed (according to tradition) on the occasion of a banquet for the ” world’s who’s who” might be considered another one of those difficult tasks that she was required to perform. Moreover, as the matriarch of the “royal family” (renowned for their breath-taking pomp and ceremony), she definitely has played a key role in attracting millions of visitors to Britain with the billions of pounds sterling they leave behind. But before your humble servant would join the expected “big crowd [to pay his respect] to our beloved queen,” there is one question that needs to be answered, viz. EXACTLY HOW HAS ELISABETH OF THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR AND HER COHORTS REALLY HELPED TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE? Probably Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade (who might have already returned home after attending the “royal” funeral) and other awardees of the queen’s honours might accept the challenge of providing answers to this burning question. But until at least one positive answer could be provided, this writer certainly would not be in any rush to join the love fest.
Go in be a big crowd there, paying their respects to our beloved queen.