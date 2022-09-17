The Government of Grenada has commenced preparations for the National Budget for the fiscal year 2023, which will be presented at Parliament Building, Mt Wheldale, later this year.
A series of sectoral consultations and public townhall meetings has begun under the theme “your budget, your voice matters”. To ensure maximum participation, the Ministry of Finance is engaging stakeholder and sectoral groups and individuals at the parish and national levels.
The consultations will:
- Provide an overview of Grenada’s economic performance for 2022
- Place strategic focus on the 2023 Budget
- Explain the Budget preparation process
- Solicit views on specific sectoral issues and priorities that should be addressed in the budget
Parish consultations will begin from 6 pm to 8 pm as follows:
September
- 22: Carriacou: Hillsborough Government School
- 26: St George: GBSS
- 27: St Patrick: Mc Donald College
- 28: St David: Westerhall Secondary School
- 29: St Mark: Bonair Government School
October
- 03: St Andrew: Grenville Secondary School
- 04: St John: St John Anglican School
The consultations will conclude with a consolidated stakeholders’ virtual engagement on 5 October 2022. It will include representatives from Agriculture, Tourism, the Financial Sector, Trade Unions, and the Private Sector among others.
To make a contribution to the 2023 budget, comments can be submitted by visiting finance.gd.
GIS
