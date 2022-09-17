The Government of Grenada has commenced preparations for the National Budget for the fiscal year 2023, which will be presented at Parliament Building, Mt Wheldale, later this year.

A series of sectoral consultations and public townhall meetings has begun under the theme “your budget, your voice matters”. To ensure maximum participation, the Ministry of Finance is engaging stakeholder and sectoral groups and individuals at the parish and national levels.

The consultations will:

Provide an overview of Grenada’s economic performance for 2022

Place strategic focus on the 2023 Budget

Explain the Budget preparation process

Solicit views on specific sectoral issues and priorities that should be addressed in the budget

Parish consultations will begin from 6 pm to 8 pm as follows:

September

22: Carriacou: Hillsborough Government School

26: St George: GBSS

27: St Patrick: Mc Donald College

28: St David: Westerhall Secondary School

29: St Mark: Bonair Government School

October

03: St Andrew: Grenville Secondary School

04: St John: St John Anglican School

The consultations will conclude with a consolidated stakeholders’ virtual engagement on 5 October 2022. It will include representatives from Agriculture, Tourism, the Financial Sector, Trade Unions, and the Private Sector among others.

To make a contribution to the 2023 budget, comments can be submitted by visiting finance.gd.

GIS