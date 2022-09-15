The US Embassy in Bridgetown is pleased to resume processing of routine in-person appointments in all non-immigrant visa categories starting in September 2022.

To schedule an appointment, please visit our website at bb.usembassy.gov/visas.

The Department of State has authorised consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of non-immigrant visa applicants through 31 December 2022. This new authorisation applies to travellers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality or residence. This authorisation does not apply to applicants who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome. Adjudicating consular officers may request an in-person interview if additional information is required from applicants.

Applicants renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration also continue to be eligible for interview waiver. Due to reduced staffing and numerous pandemic-related disruptions to our operations since March 2020, demand is high for B1/B2 tourism and business visas and wait times may be lengthy for appointments in this category at the US Embassy in Bridgetown. For more information see https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas.html.

US Embassy Bridgetown