The United States Embassy in St George, Grenada, will resume routine American Citizen Services from 28 September 2022.

Routine services include the renewal of US passports, notarial services, and consular reports of birth and death abroad.

To schedule an appointment, please visit the Embassy’s website at https://bb.usembassy.gov/grenada/.

For additional information or assistance, please contact the Consular Section at US Embassy Grenada via email [email protected] or telephone (473) 444-1173.

The US Embassy is pleased to make this announcement, and thanks everyone for their patience over the past couple of months. We remain committed to serving the American Community in Grenada.

