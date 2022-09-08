Finance and Accounts Manager for the Innovative Nature-based Solutions to Enhance Community Resilience in Grenada Programme

Target Start Date: 1 November 2022

Location: Grenada, West Indies

The Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF) is a non-profit international organisation dedicated to improving the health and well-being of peoples in the Caribbean and Developing Tropical Regions worldwide.

This mission is carried out by appointing research fellows who are leaders in their field of study, encouraging partnership and collaboration with global experts in each field, and supporting the procurement of research grants to implement projects and studies. Over the past 27 years, WINDREF has secured grants from many funding agencies, including the UN, WHO, PAHO, FAO, World Bank, GIZ, USAID, NIH, Wellcome Trust, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Grand Challenges) and more.

An opportunity has arisen for a Finance and Accounts Manager for a Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA)-funded project that will enhance the climate resilience of coastal communities in the Grenville Bay area, St Andrew, Grenada, through a series of targeted, complementary and innovative nature-based interventions which will provide significant social, environmental and economic benefits to the community. The position is approximately 1 year in duration, is located in Grenada, and is full-time.

The Finance and Accounts Manager will apply his/her technical expertise to provide oversight and coordination for the completion of the funded project — including all its various components — on time, within budget, and within scope. Essential functions include generating and consistently reviewing project budgets, maintaining financial controls, adhering to WINDREF and Caribbean Biodiversity Fund financial reporting protocols, tracking expenses, generating quarterly and annual financial reports, and working closely with the project manager to forecast expenditures and ensure the project remains on track given the allocated financial resources. This position will work directly with the Project Manager and together they will report to the Project Steering Committee.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with Project Manager and other personnel to develop budget forecasts at the start of the project and on an ongoing basis

Conduct real-time tracking and maintaining all accounts for EbA funded project being run through WINDREF using Microsoft Excel, QuickBooks and other relevant software

Work with the Project Manager to procure quotes from suppliers and contractors File all quotes and selected suppliers for potential audit, as per WINDREF financial policies

Review all expense reimbursement submissions to ensure the project has sufficient funds to cover the expense and the budget line item is not exceeded as per EbA Facility guidelines

Ensure all project personnel are adhering to WINDREF financial policies and that all expenditures are in-line with WINDREF financial policies

Liaise with the WINDREF Assistant Administrator to ensure no expenses are paid out when funds or budget lines are insufficient

Work with the Project Manager to forecast expenditures and to re-allocate budgets based on progress of project deliverables in real-time (and based on the project guidelines)

Work with the Project Manager to request and gain approval for changes in budgets and project deliverables from responsible persons

Prepare quarterly and annual reports of project financial status for WINDREF (as per WINDREF reporting requirements) and the EbA Facility (as per CBF reporting requirements)

Provide technical input in the preparation of tender documents for all contracted works and consultancies

Process, manage and maintain vendor payments within established guidelines

Serve as liaison to business compliance authorities

Support the Project Manager in planning and logistics for project events such as trainings, meetings, consultations, fieldwork etc

Manage and maintain effective relations with project team

Make recommendations and take appropriate decisions to increase project success

Utilise industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution

Experience and Knowledge:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting and/or finance or equivalent

Minimum 1 year working experience in an accounting or finance role

Unquestioned proficiency with spreadsheet software such as Microsoft Excel

Extreme attention to detail and persistence in ensuring accuracy of accounts and financial reports

Experience working within a team

Willingness to work long and irregular hours when immutable deadlines are approaching

Experience in coordinating and communicating with multiple stakeholders

Experience with generating Financial Reports

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Excellent analytical and organisational skills

A mindset of life-long learning and an interest in gaining competency and expertise in new areas such as grant reporting and online grant systems

The position is located at WINDREF on the St George’s University campus in Grenada, West Indies. Remuneration is competitive and in line with experience and qualifications. Applicants should possess legal means to work in Grenada (e.g., Caribbean Skills Qualification Certificate, work permit). The job requires working from the St George’s University campus, and thus, requires proof of full vaccination and booster shot for Covid-19.

This is a limited-term position commencing on 1 November 2022 and ending on 31 January 2024. While further funding may be procured, there is no guarantee of an extension of contract beyond this date.

If interested, please email a cover letter and resume to Kareem Coomansingh ([email protected]), copying Dr Randall Waechter ([email protected]) by 30 September 2022.