On 13 March 1979, members of the National Liberation Army – the armed wing of the New Jewel Movement (NJM), attacked the Grenada Defence Force barracks at True Blue and began the Grenada Revolution.

The People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG) formed with Maurice Bishop as Prime Minister. Bishop declared in his address to the nation via the now renamed Radio Free Grenada on 13 March, that “this revolution is for work, for food, for decent housing and health services, and for a bright future for our children and great grand-children.”