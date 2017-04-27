MAREP Graduates Second Vocational and Skills Training Group

On Tuesday, 25 April, 2017 the Market Access and Rural Enterprise Development Programme (MAREP) held its second Graduation Ceremony for the Vocational Skills and Training (VST) Programme, at the Hospitality Room of the Grenada National Stadium.

The Graduating class of the Cruise Lines Services Program comprised 89 youth from various rural communities in Grenada and Carriacou who successfully completed the training requirements (theoretical, practical and 1-month job training/apprenticeship) at the Courtney’s Training Agency. The graduates were presented with Certificates of Completion from the Training Agency.

The spotlight was also placed on the 2 most outstanding trainees from the class who received a Certificate of Outstanding Performance from the Courtney’s Training Agency. Rackel Cornwall, a recipient of a Special Award gave the Vote of Thanks. She encouraged her fellow classmates to “continue in their quest for knowledge and always remember that the sky is the limit.”

Arlene Buckmire Outram, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism gave the Feature Address. Keynote Remarks were also delivered by Rennie Courtney, Courtney’s Training Agency General Manger; Nikoyan Roberts, Grenada Tourism of Authority Nautical Development Manager and Elvis Morain, Chief Education Officer from the Ministry of Education. Representatives from the Programme Steering Committee (PSC), government ministries and MAREP staff were in attendance.

MAREP is pleased to have reached this stage of implementation. With over 80 young rural men and women sent into the world of work, the programme is well on the way of fulfilling its commitment to create employment opportunities and increase the level of empowerment in rural communities through the Vocational and Skills Training Programme. For further information, please call 442-0100/0105, or email [email protected]

MAREP