Grenada Chocolate Festival Opens Tomorrow 12 May

The 2017 Grenada Chocolate Festival is themed, “Honouring our Chocolate Roots.” The grand opening is 6 pm tomorrow Friday, 12 May at Dodgy Dock Restaurant, True Blue Bay Boutique Resort.

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is ensuring that the festival receives widespread international coverage by inviting journalists/bloggers from the United States and the United Kingdom specifically to cover the festival.

From the USA, Amy Bailey publishes the online magazine MyScoop.us with travel and culinary stories as its main features. US blogger and Instagram sensation Sonya Lai is the winner of an Instagram promotion run by the GTA for the New York Times Trade Show.

From the UK, David Ellis of London’s Evening Standard; Antony Thrower for Great Britain’s Daily Star; Jen Thorne, blogger and social media consultant of beautyjunkielondon.com; and Judith Lewis journalist, reviewer and chocolate lover of mostlyaboutchocolate.com

The festival runs until 20 May. Activities include yoga chocolate meditation, chocolate breakfast, bean to bar tour and becoming a cocoa farmer for a day. More information at www.grenadachocolatefest.com