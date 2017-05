No Concessions on Vehicles 5 Years Old and Over

The Ministry of Finance and Energy wishes to advise the general public that, effective 1 June 2017, applications from persons or organisations, to Government, for a waiver from the payment of duties and taxes (concessions) on the importation of vehicles that are 5 years old and over, will no longer be considered.

This policy decision has become necessary as Government continues to honour its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

Please be guided accordingly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Comments

comments