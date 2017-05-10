PM Promises More Transparency In The RGPF

by Donella Hosten

The Police Officers who recently questioned their superiors’ decision not to promote them despite their performance have received support from Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Dr Keith Mitchell.

Dr Mitchell in a recent statement acknowledged that the system through which the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) promotes, “has never been transparent enough”.

Mitchell has indicated that the current system “lends itself to confusion,” and he promises a better and more transparent system.

The 8 officers confirmed as seeking legal action against their superiors are currently awaiting the judge’s decision as to whether or not they will proceed to court. Sources have indicated that more officers may be joining the cause once the matter is sent forward by the judge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Comments

comments