River Sallee Saraka

Scores of people gather in the northern community of River Sallee in St Patrick, to be a part of the annual community’s Saraka celebrations.

River Sallee claims their annual Saraka held at a particular time every year – the first Friday following Good Friday – is the best, biggest and most traditional. The River Sallee Saraka celebration comprises local foods, dances and drumming, all stemming from and connected to Grenada’s African roots.